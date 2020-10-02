Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Could Spike As Restrictions Ease - Catholic Church

ROMAN Catholic Church has expressed concern that Covid-19 infections could spike as lockdown protocols are being eased which has seen schools and industry bein opened while travel restrictions were lifted after six months of tight controls.

Mutare Diocese Bishop Paul Horan O'Carm urged caution and strengthening of Covid-19 prevention protocols while handing over eight 5000 litre water tanks, 320 mattresses, 320 blankets, sanitary pads, infrared thermal thermometers, plastic overalls, gumboots, heavy-duty gloves and various personal protective equipment to four isolation centres and four treatment isolation centres across Manicaland at the Catholic Training Centre in Mutare on Wednesday.

The donation was from the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) to four government isolation centres - Magamba, Vumba, Rowa and Toronto vocational training centres and four catholic mission hospital treatment isolation centres - St Richard Murambinda, Regina Coeli, Donald Lamont and St Peters Checheche.

"Covid-19 infections have gone past 33 million globally and we have lost over a million people to the epidemic. The battle against the disease is far from over...

"With our children returning to schools and borders reopening we should expect infections to increase so we need to continue to observe the World Health Organisation Covid-19 guidelines to avoid a spike in infections as we are witnessing in other countries," Bishop Horan said.

He said, beyond complementing government in containing the epidemic, the donations were part of the church's ongoing efforts to support the government and its own institutions.

The province has to date received 1 597 returnees and has managed to restrict Covid-19 infections to 466 cases.

He said the country has, by God's grace, hitherto spared the worst of the epidemic.

"The number of deaths, though still tragic, is relatively low when compared to other countries... we pray for our children's safety as they go to school and to finish the year on a high note," he said.

The catholic bishop said the country could even emerge out of the epidemic more united as various institutions full resources together to contain the disease.

"We need each other and we can achieve more when we work together...

"We can emerge not only more united after this epidemic but if we continue working together, we can continue building our country and our people," Bishop Horan said.

CCJP spiritual advisor Fr Abraham Nemaisa said his organisation was taking instruction in its aid work from Pope Francis' injunction that we all have a duty to good.

Manicaland minister for provincial affairs and devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said the government could not have managed to keep the disease under check on its own and commended the church for always standing with the people of Zimbabwe.

"The Roman Catholic Church from time immemorial has always been there for the people of Zimbabwe, as the church has immensely contributed in all our socio-economic facets of life," the minister said, adding that it had also established reputable schools and health facilities across all the province's eight districts.

"This donation of PPEs will thus go a long way in assisting our frontline staff manning these hospitals and schools. With the re-opening of schools, this donation can never be timelier and more apt," Minister Gwaradzimba said.