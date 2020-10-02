South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest More Than 920 Wanted Suspects During Operation O Kae Molao Conducted Across All Districts

2 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias together with the MEC for Community Safety in the Province, Ms Faith Mazibuko led law enforcement agencies as they embarked on this week's Operation O Kae Molao this past Thursday, 01 October 2020 hosted by Eldorado Park SAPS in the Johannesburg District. Blitz operations conducted across all five districts in the province resulted in the arrest of more than nine hundred and twenty (920) wanted suspects.

Two hundred and thirty-nine (239) of these wanted suspects were arrested in Johannesburg District for various crimes; with one hundred and fifty-four (154) arrested for crimes related to gender based violence including crimes committed against women and children.

Further tracing of wanted suspects led to the apprehension of two hundred and sixty-nine (269) suspects sought by the law for serious offences such as armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs.

Meanwhile two hundred and thirty-nine (239) suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni for similar offences.

Ninty nine (99) suspects were successfully traced and arrested in Sedibeng for various crimes such as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs, theft, rape, sexual assault and fraud. While in the West Rand, eighty-three (83) suspects were arrested for committing crimes ranging from robbery to possession of suspected stolen property.

Roadblocks, stop-and-search operations as well as the compliance checks on liquor outlets were also conducted as police continue to enforce the law and the COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations.

Amongst those arrested by close of business was the 32-year old owner of a panel beaters in Nancefield after the police found on the premises suspected stolen vehicles and parts. He was charged with possession of stolen property, tampering with vehicle identifiers of a vehicle reported stolen in August 2020 at Linden SAPS and another vehicle reported as stolen as per Langlaagte case of March 2020. Four undocumented persons were also taken in.

The arrested suspects will appear before different magistrate courts in Gauteng in due course.

Read the original article on SAPS.

