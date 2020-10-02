South Africa: Relatives of Kwamashu Murder Victims Sought

2 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives from the Provincial Investigative Unit are appealing to members of the community for assistance concerning the identities of two women who were found dead in KwaMashu.

On 29 September 2020 at 12:30, the bodies of two women believed to be in their twenties were found in the bushes on Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu. They had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. A docket with two counts of murder was opened at KwaMashu SAPS and the docket has been assigned to the Provincial Investigative Unit for investigation. One of the deceased was clad in blue jeans, green jacket, yellow socks with pink sandals and the second victim was clad in blue jeans, black jersey as well as black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives to locate the relatives or identities of the deceased is urged to contact Brigadier Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Captain Dawood on 082 556 8409 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

