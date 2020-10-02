Mozambique: Truck Drivers Go On Strike

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
(File photo).
2 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — More than 200 Mozambican truck drivers went on strike on Thursday, demanding better working conditions, and complaining against illegalities allegedly committed by their employers.

They parked their vehicles along the main north-south highway (EN1), at Bobole, just outside the city. The trucks stretched for about three kilometres but their drivers made no attempt to obstruct the road.

"We are claiming our rights", declared Antonio Ferro, chairperson of the Mozambican Association of Truck Drivers, cited in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

"Our wages are low. When we make long journeys to countries such as Zambia, they give us an allowance of only 3,000 meticais (42 US dollars), although they know that we will spend several days on the road", said Ferro.

He added that the drivers are fined for irregularities such as bald tyres, which should be the responsibility of the truck's owner.

"When the traffic police notice that a truck is not carrying a fire extinguisher, it is the driver who picks up the fine, not the owner. This is not right", he declared.

Other drivers demanded that Transport Minister Janfar Abdullai and representatives of the Federation of Road Transport Operators (FEMATRO) come to Bobole to speak to them.

The Maputo provincial governor, Julio Parruque, sent the provincial director of transport to speak to the drivers. He was pleased to find that the drivers were not blocking the road, and that their demonstration was peaceful.

"We agreed that, as a government, we shall bring the two sides together so that there can be a constructive dialogue to solve the dispute", he said.

The strikers said they would only leave Bobole when their demands are met. A complicating factor is that there is no single employer, since the drivers work for a variety of different companies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.