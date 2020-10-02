Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Consoles Covid-19 Positive U.S. President

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his best wishes to the United States of America (USA) President, Donald Trump and his wife Melania who are reportedly in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US-president who barely appears in public with a protective face-mask broke the news that he had tested positive to COVID-19 together with his wife on Twitter earlier today.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump wrote.

In a show of compassion given the frosty political relations between the Mnangagwa and Trump administrations, the Zimbabwean leader sent his message of comfort to the couple.

"My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUSas they make a full recovery from COVID-19,"

Ironically, a key figure in Mnangagwa's administration serving as the defence minister, Opah Muchinguri early this year boldly stated that the Covid-19 was God's punishment to Western countries that imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Relations went even sour when Mnangagwa's party spokesperson labelled the US ambassador to the country, Brian Nichols a thug, accusing him of sponsoring opposition parties to take part in violence acts in the country, an accusation the US declines.

Meanwhile, Trump's wife says inline with COVID-19 regulations, the couple is quarantining at home and has cancelled all upcoming engagements which also implicates presidential debates her husband was billed to participate in.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," Melania trump.

