Zimbabwe: 80 Percent Recover From Covid-19

New Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
2 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The number of Zimbabweans who have fully recovered from Covid-19 has risen to 80 percent of all confirmed infected cases as of yesterday, from 72 percent recorded mid-August, official figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care have shown.

Yesterday the country recorded 12 new Covid-19 positive cases and 9 recoveries as the pandemic continues to weaken locally.

This puts the country's total confirmed cases to 7 850 with Harare and Bulawayo recording the highest figures at 3 252 and 1 452 cases respectively.

The death toll from the virus remained at 228.

As a result of the steady decrease in infections, the government has since started the reopening of the economy.

"Key to this gradual re-starting of the economy has been the prioritization of efforts to reduce transmissions of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, Government has further eased lockdown regulations by extending business hours, resuming intercity travel, domestic flights and tourism," said the information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at yesterday's press briefing.

Last week, the government opened schools for examination classes and other sectors of the economy have been gradually reopening including the resumption of international flights yesterday.

To date, the country has recorded 7850 cases, 6312 recoveries and 228 deaths.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.