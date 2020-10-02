Namibia: Top Trending - Road Rage Goes Viral

The top trending clip making its rounds on social media this week is of an elderly woman, who seems to have managed to get on top of a bonnet of a white land cruiser for reasons known to them.

The woman can be seen in a clip profusely refusing to get off the car, even when the driver promised to give her his details so she contacts him further. "Cistelle, I am willing to give you my details but you refuse; you want to camp on my car here," said the land cruiser driver.

He then continues to say he told her three times to get off his car but she still declined. It seems she left her car, visible in the 29 seconds clip in the middle of the road as well.

The circulation, which has been viewed about 10 000 times on sites like Twitter and Facebook, was compared to a woman who was denied entry at a bar in Louisiana when she drunkenly began running into and licking the glass door of the bar, earning her the moniker of "Zombie Karen."

The woman is seen charging at the door full speed, slamming her body into it to try and get into the building. After she fails, she begins to lick the glass, and the man recorded the whole event as it unfolded.

The clip, dubbed We have a Karen, happened in Windhoek and seems to be an amusing video when people described the clip as watching a horror movie.