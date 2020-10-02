Namibia: The Fishrot Beat Goes On

A BUSINESS THAT pays dividends before it has made and sold its goods is nothing but a sham, if not plain white-collar crime.

Sadly, that's the main 'business model' of Namibia's fishing industry. And it is set to go on.

While the focus is now on the government's dismal auction failure (collecting about N$8 million compared to earlier claims of N$630m), fisheries minister Albert Kawana has decided to continue with the very system that spawned the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Kawana told the public on Wednesday he was about to complete giving away fishing rights - lasting five to 25 years - to "new" beneficiaries.

Who else could it be but the same old favoured few who have enriched themselves at the public's expense for more than 20 years?

Said Kawana: "There's no way anyone can say it's our time [sic] to eat, because the principle is that you have to accommodate all people. Regions must be accommodated. The youth must be accommodated in the fishing rights. Women must be accommodated, because we know in terms of unemployment the hardest hit are the youth; the hardest hit are women."

Kawana is parroting previous fisheries ministers, including Bernhard Esau, who is now facing corruption charges for abusing his position to pass money to Swapo, cronies, relatives and close friends.

"People with disabilities must be accommodated. Marginalised communities. Veterans of the liberation struggle must be accommodated. All 14 regions have been granted fishing rights," said Kawana.

Despite promising transparency, details of his decision and the process remain his secret. An announcement made after the fact will never constitute transparency.

Worst of all, the basis on which Kawana made the latest rights allocation is exactly the same in terms of laws and processes that Esau and the Fishrot cabal are accused of having used to misappropriate public resources.

The government has had nearly a year since the Fishrot exposé to change the laws and to ensure that much-needed funds go into tax coffers. However, they knowingly chose to maintain the status quo.

Regions, the youth, women, people with disabilities, the marginalised and war veterans have all been used by a connected few as a smokescreen for self-enrichment. Kawana continues to spin the same hoax.

In essence, the rent-seeking behaviour continues: A few private individuals will be given public resources. Those connected few will then auction the fishing quotas to companies that do the actual fishing.

But before a single fish or crab is caught, 'profits' amounting to millions or billions of dollars are made and dividends will be dished out to a few individuals who got fishing rights for free.

It is disingenuous for Kawana to claim to accommodate all people when to all intents and purposes the disabled, marginalised, regions or veterans 'own' fishing rights only on paper.

Those celebrating the failed auction want to keep making money hand over fist at the public's expense instead of fixing a system that has been shown as utterly corrupt, thanks to the Fishrot exposé.

The government has been left with egg on its face after the auction, but we urge Namibians not to lose sight of the big picture.

And we trust the auction's failure can be put down to ineptitude or ignorance rather than internal sabotage to maintain the status quo.

Imagine the benefit to the general public if fishing was managed similar to diamond mining, which generates the single biggest income for tax coffers.

Run on transparent and genuine business principles like De Beers and Namdeb do, fishing would give taxpayers a lot more to smile about.

Last year we predicted that Kawana was placed in charge of fisheries to block much-needed wholesale reforms. All he has done since his appointment has been to protect a self-enrichment regime.

Without reforming fishing after the Fishrot scandal, what stops the government from giving away diamonds and other public resources to the connected few individuals for free - at the expense of most Namibians?

As long as the Fishrot beat goes on, Kawana and his Cabinet colleagues will continue to do inestimable damage to Namibia.

It's up to the public to wake up and stop the rot.