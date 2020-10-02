South Africa: Num Declared a Wage Dispute With Seriti Coal Mine

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has declared a wage dispute with Seriti Coal Mine at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The NUM demands Seriti Coal Mine to increase wages by 8.5% across the board and the company is offering workers a mere 4%, of which we deem as a direct insult to our members.

The NUM is also demanding a R1000 housing allowance whereas the company is stubbornly offering workers 4%.

"We are also demanding a retrenchment package of four weeks per annum, and at this point, the company is rejecting our demands.

"All these show that we are dealing with a very arrogant company," said NUM Deputy General Secretary William Mabapa.

At this point, the NUM is awaiting for the CCMA to provide a date to start the process of conciliation.

The NUM remains unshaken as it continues to fight for members' demands to the bitter end.

For more information, please contact.

William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary, 082 880 4439.

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257.

Luphert Chilwane, NUM Media Officer, 083 809 3255.