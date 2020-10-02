South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested in Hartswater

2 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Head of the FCS units in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills once again commended the joint team comprising of seven Kimberley K9 unit members and Hartswater Crime intelligence for their relentless efforts to clamp down on drug dealers in the Hartswater area.

At 07:00 this morning, 02 October 2020, the joint team raided a residence in Hertzog street in Hartswater where they discovered TIK and CAT with an estimated street value of R2 845-00.

The police members also seized eleven (11) cellphones that will traced to determine ownership.

Four foreign male nationals aged 46, 36, 35 and 25 years old respectively were arrested for dealing in drugs and an enquiry docket was opened in relation to the cellphones.

The suspects will appear soon in the Hartswater magistrate court.

