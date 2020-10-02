Namibia: Snareworx to Host Kids Musical Concert

2 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

Aletta Shikololo

Windhoek based music academy, Snareworx will be hosting a kids' musical concert set to take place in November.

According to the co-founder and organiser Avozinho Josef, the concert showcase offers the opportunity for their youngest students to get an authentic performance experience in the musical world while at the same time show an audience what they have been learning which is part of musical training.

"The main aim of the concert is to do a performance check and to also teach the children how to play in a band setting and learn the element of performing in front of a live audience. It's exciting to think back to where we started and look at the musical progress each student has made," he added.

With the mandate to enhance music proficiency in the country, Snareworx, which has been in operation for five years, also intends to raise funds as they plan to expand the academy to accommodate many students.

"We're hoping parents and pupils will come to the concert and support the academy's efforts to continue providing music education in the years to come," said Josef, adding that they can expect musical styles ranging from mind-blowing power of the symphony orchestra pop, from folklore to Jazz music with everything in-between and much more.

Josef believes this first of its kind concert in the academy will help boost the confidence of the children and it will be a good platform for them to prepare for the music industry.

"With our musical training, we would like to bring out and develop those raw and uncut diamonds while grooming them into professional artists," stated the self-taught music instructor.

On the night, Josef said music lovers can expect a professional production, celebrity appearances, and a whole range of performances from 50 students that would suit everyone.

"The venue and other relevant information will be announced soon on all our social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram," he concluded.

-ashikololo@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.