Namibia: Snareworx to Host Kids Musical Concert

Aletta Shikololo

Windhoek based music academy, Snareworx will be hosting a kids' musical concert set to take place in November.

According to the co-founder and organiser Avozinho Josef, the concert showcase offers the opportunity for their youngest students to get an authentic performance experience in the musical world while at the same time show an audience what they have been learning which is part of musical training.

"The main aim of the concert is to do a performance check and to also teach the children how to play in a band setting and learn the element of performing in front of a live audience. It's exciting to think back to where we started and look at the musical progress each student has made," he added.

With the mandate to enhance music proficiency in the country, Snareworx, which has been in operation for five years, also intends to raise funds as they plan to expand the academy to accommodate many students.

"We're hoping parents and pupils will come to the concert and support the academy's efforts to continue providing music education in the years to come," said Josef, adding that they can expect musical styles ranging from mind-blowing power of the symphony orchestra pop, from folklore to Jazz music with everything in-between and much more.

Josef believes this first of its kind concert in the academy will help boost the confidence of the children and it will be a good platform for them to prepare for the music industry.

"With our musical training, we would like to bring out and develop those raw and uncut diamonds while grooming them into professional artists," stated the self-taught music instructor.

On the night, Josef said music lovers can expect a professional production, celebrity appearances, and a whole range of performances from 50 students that would suit everyone.

"The venue and other relevant information will be announced soon on all our social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram," he concluded.

-ashikololo@nepc.com.na