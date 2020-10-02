South Africa: Hawks Nab Alleged Con-Artists for Ancestory Scam

press release

Pretoria — The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested three suspects aged between 31 and 39 at Lyttelton in Centurion, outside of Pretoria on Thursday.

The trio allegedly lured unsuspecting victims, preying on their traditional beliefs whilst syphoning their hard earned money. A 40 year-old contracted government employee responded to the advertisement seeking financial stability and permanent employment early in August 2020. She was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation, for which she paid R1000-00, she was later convinced to come back for more cleansing.

The victim subsequently withdrew all her savings and parted with approximately R223 000-00 in cash that was then given to the syndicate with the belief that her ancestors would multiply the money into millions rands.

She later realised that she had been conned and reported the matter to the Hawks in Gauteng for investigation. The trio is expected to appear in Pretoria Central Magistrates Court on Monday, 05 October 2020, to face charges of fraud.

The Hawks appeals to the public to exercise vigilance whilst practising traditional and spiritual sacraments as fraudsters uses the same to scam unsuspecting victims. Those that may have fallen prey and consulted with the alleged syndicate based in Lytteton, Pretoria, should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Don Barath on 082 319 9446.