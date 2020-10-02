South Africa: Hawks Nab Alleged Con-Artists for Ancestory Scam

2 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested three suspects aged between 31 and 39 at Lyttelton in Centurion, outside of Pretoria on Thursday.

The trio allegedly lured unsuspecting victims, preying on their traditional beliefs whilst syphoning their hard earned money. A 40 year-old contracted government employee responded to the advertisement seeking financial stability and permanent employment early in August 2020. She was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation, for which she paid R1000-00, she was later convinced to come back for more cleansing.

The victim subsequently withdrew all her savings and parted with approximately R223 000-00 in cash that was then given to the syndicate with the belief that her ancestors would multiply the money into millions rands.

She later realised that she had been conned and reported the matter to the Hawks in Gauteng for investigation. The trio is expected to appear in Pretoria Central Magistrates Court on Monday, 05 October 2020, to face charges of fraud.

The Hawks appeals to the public to exercise vigilance whilst practising traditional and spiritual sacraments as fraudsters uses the same to scam unsuspecting victims. Those that may have fallen prey and consulted with the alleged syndicate based in Lytteton, Pretoria, should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Don Barath on 082 319 9446.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.