South Africa: Hawks Welcome the Sentencing of Two Mokopane Police Officials for Corruption

press release

Limpopo — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo welcomes the conviction and sentencing of Warrant Officer Malose Frans Mogatla (52) and Sergeant Madimetja Justice Lamola (37) for corruption in the Mokopane Regional Court today.

During April 2018 the Hawks received information about police officials who were demanding R500-00 from an undocumented foreign national whom they had arrested in Mokopane. The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation conducted an undercover operation and it resulted in the arrest of both Mogatla and Lamola.

The accused were out on bail until they were convicted by the Mokopane Regional Court on 28 September 2020 and warned to appear before court on 01 October 2020 for sentencing. Mogatla and Lamola were each sentenced to 5 years direct imprisonment and further declared unfit to possess a firearm.