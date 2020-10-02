South Africa: Cape Town Cash-in-Transit Robber Sentenced to Direct Twelve Years Jail Time

press release

Western Cape — A 29 year-old convicted cash in transit robber Tandumzi Mayoyo from Kraaifontein is to serve an effective 12 years direct imprisonment as ordered by the Stellenbosch Regional Court on Thursday.

The concerned incident occurred on the 11 February 2017 at Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch where two Fidelity cash guards were accosted and disarmed by heavily armed suspects near a Standard bank cash machine. The suspects who were dressed in overalls initially targeted the guard who remained near the truck. They pointed him with firearms disarming him in the process. They then waited for the crew to return to the truck and also disarmed him.

The guards were then instructed to open the safes and all the canisters containing just over R500 000-00 were emptied, they then locked in the vault before Mayoyo and his accomplices fled the scene. An LM 5 rifle was found abandoned outside the vault.

Following an intense investigation the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested Mayoyo on 18 May 2018, after he was linked to the crime scene following a forensic investigation and a CCTV footage. The Investigators ensured that Mayoyo remained in custody after they successfully opposed his several bail bids. The court has convicted Mayoyo on robbery with aggravated circumstances and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm in the future.