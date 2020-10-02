South Africa: Eastern Cape SAPS Management Welcomes New Head of Inspectorate

press release

Eastern Cape SAPS Senior Management wholeheartedly welcomed Brigadier Christopher Joseph Wright today, 2nd October 2020, as a new Provincial Head for Inspectorate in the Province.

Brigadier Wright will serve for the first time at the Provincial Headquarters, as he pursued his career in different offices around the Province, especially in the operational environment.

A father to two (2) children, who was born in Somerset East, was overwhelmed by the reception at the office of the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner.

The new Provincial Head for Inspectorate has vowed to commit himself to enhance service delivery, especially in the Eastern Cape. "The appointment came just after I celebrated 28 years of service in the organisation. As the Head of Inspectorate in the Province, I will do my level best to utilise every available resource to improve service delivery in respect to the reduction of complaints against the police, compliance with policies at support and operational components," he said.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed Brigadier Wright as the new head for Inspectorate. "We welcome the Provincial Head for Inspectorate, and wish to collectively work with him in enhancing service delivery.

Head of Department for Safety and Liaison, Mr. Vuyani Mapolisa witnessed the conferring of Ranks to Brigadier Wright.