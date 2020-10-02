South Africa: NUM to Embark On Protected Strikes At De Beers, Exxaro Coal and Petra Diamonds

2 October 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will embark on strikes at De Beers, Exxaro Coal and Petra Diamonds. This is after the NUM failed to reach a wage settlement with the companies at the CCMA. The NUM is currently involved in a mobilization process amongst its members, preparing them for strikes . The CCMA has awarded the NUM with certificates of non-resolution of the disputes.

DE BEERS

The NUM can confirm that the wage negotiations have collapsed with De Beers. The NUM has been awarded a certificate to embark on a protected strike. The NUM is busy finalising the picketing rules with the CCMA. The NUM demands from the diamond giant an increment of 8% across the board while the company offers R750 wage increase which is equivalent to 1,5%. The NUM is demanding that the company unpack the Total Remuneration Package (TRP). The NUM is also demanding a R30 000 Esops that must be paid in December for 3 years (2018-2020).

De Beers can afford to pay the wage increases and other benefits that the NUM members are demanding after the company recently recorded a 176% jump in rough diamond sales.

EXXARO COAL

At Exxaro Coal, the wage negotiations have collapsed. The NUM is preparing for a strike after we received a certificate to embark on a protected strike from the CCMA. The NUM is finalising the picketing rules with the CCMA before it embarks on a strike at Exxaro Coal. The NUM demands that the minimum wage increase of 7,5% across the board. The company is only offering 5%.

Exxaro Coal has recently announced dividends payments of 40% and the company can afford to pay what the NUM is demanding in terms of wage increases and other demands.

PETRA DIAMONDS

The wage negotiations between the NUM and Petra Diamonds have also collapsed at the CCMA. The NUM has received a certificate to embark on a protected strike. The NUM is demanding a wage increase of R1000 while the company is only offering 4%. The NUM is also demanding job alignment in all Petra Diamonds operations in South Africa.

"It is going to be a big, big fight," says William Mabapa, the NUM Chief Negotiator at the three companies. "Food prices , fuel prices and general inflation had sky-rocketed. There is just no room for peanuts increases and for that, we are prepared for war," he says.

For more information, please contact:

William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary, 082 880 4439.

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257.

Luphert Chilwane, NUM Media Officer, 083 809 3255.

