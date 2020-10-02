South Africa: NUM Signed a One Year Wage Agreement With Msobo Coal

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has signed a one year wage agreement with Msobo Coal mine whereby permanent workers in category 4-8 will receive a 7.5% increase whereas miners, artisans and officials will receive a 7% increase.

The NUM and Msobo Coal also agreed on a five years living out allowance with an increase of R959 for three years and R825 for the last two years. The current living out allowance is R5,122.45 across the board. The current living out allowance increase will be backdated from ist of July 2020 to 1st of July 2024.

Msobo Coal also committed to the principle that contractors should meet minimum conditions of employment legislation including the labour relations act, basic conditions of employment act, unemployment insurance act and the mine health and safety act. the company will ensure that all future arrangements involving contractors include clauses in commercial agreements which will make provision for market related salaries and fair equitable labour practices.

"Our members are excited and they gave us this mandate to sign the agreement", said NUM Deputy General Secretary William Mabapa.

The implementation date of wage agreement for category 4-8 will be backdated to 1st July 2020 and will remain in effect until 30th June 2021. The implementation date of wage agreement for miners, artisans and officials will be backdated to 1st June 2020 until 31st May 2021.

The NUM wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its members at Msobo Coal for the manner in which they behaved during the wage negotiations period.

For more information, please contact.

William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary, 082 880 4439.

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257.

Luphert Chilwane, NUM Media Officer, 083 809 3255.