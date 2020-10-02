Rwanda: APR, As Kigali Given All-Clear to Start Training After Fulfilling Covid-19 Measures

APR football club and AS Kigali are allowed to start training, the Ministry of Sports has announced.

The development, according to a statement released by the sports ministry on Friday, comes after both teams have fully complied with Covid-19 containment measures that among others include testing all players and staff.

Additionally, all members of the respective teams have to stay together and any non-emergency movement out of the camp is considered as a violation of the preventive guidelines.

Champions APR will use Shyorongi artificial turf as their training base, while AS Kigali will be training at Kigali Stadium.

Meanwhile, the sports ministry has requested Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) to supervise the implementation of the guidelines.

"I take this opportunity to request your institution to supervise the implementation of guidelines and submit the report every two weeks to the Ministry of Sports," Didier Shema Maboko, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, said in a letter to Ferwafa.

APR will represent Rwanda in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League, while AS Kigali will feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas