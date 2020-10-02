Rwanda: 1,000 Covid-19 Patients Admitted for Home-Based Care

2 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

About 1,000 Covid-19 patients have been admitted for home-based care, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije said on Friday, October 2.

This was said in a press conference that brought together journalists and the Ministers of Health, Local Government, Education, and Trade and Commerce, and the Rwanda National Police.

The presser among others focuses on the current state of the pandemic and school reopening.

According to Ngamije, of the total number of admitted Covid-19 patients, over 600 have already recovered.

He went on to say that the method has been effective.

"This method was adopted to ease the burden of excess patients admitted to hospitals, creating room for patients who need critical care. So far, the initiative has been effective," he said.

Currently, home-based care is given to patients who are asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms, and they should not be above 65 years of age.

Selecting a Covid-19 patient for HBC is informed by an assessment of the suitability of the patient's home environment.

Such homes should not have people that are at high risk of complications from the pandemic for example people above 65 years of age; those who have chronic heart, lung, or kidney conditions.

Concerning the state of the pandemic in Rwanda, the Minister of Health said that the country is detecting fewer community cases according to outcomes of random testings carried out recently in Kigali.

Currently, he said, of 2000 samples collected this week in Kigali's main roads and entry points, revealed that only two samples tested positive (0.1%).

So far, Rwanda confirmed a total of 4,843 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 3,181 patients have already recovered.

Rwanda's Covid-19 death toll stands at 29 people.

