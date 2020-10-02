Uganda: UPDF Chief Warns Ghetto Youths Against Electoral Violence

The UPDF Chief of Staff of the Land forces has warned youth against electoral violence as the political season gains momentum.

While meeting a group of residents in Hoima City on Thursday evening, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda said he was compelled to interface with them in line with a UPDF mandate of maintaining security of the country.

"My core message to them is that they should not be confused and lured into activities that cause insecurity," Kyanda told a media briefing shortly after addressing the residents in a slummy Kiryateete suburb.

He said during an election, some people get excited and at times tempt others into acts that break the law.

"Being in a Ghetto is not a crime. I have come to interact with you and listen to your concerns. At times some people misunderstand you to be criminals whereas you are not. We are here to discuss with you so that you participate in and benefit from Government programmes just like other Ugandans," Kyanda said.

Ghetto Concerns

Mr Ivan Batala aka Kibaki, a Homa-based musician wondered why musicians are being gagged by security operatives from conducting their business.

"We are stopped from performing. Did the coming of Bobi Wine mean we (musicians) are victimized! Even some radios don't play our music. We also did not receive posho from government," said Batala, a former music presenter on Bunyoro TV.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician popularly known by his stage name Bobi Wine declared his intentions to challenge President Museveni, 76, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

Bobi Wine, a former self-proclaimed ghetto president started rallying his candidature around youth in the slum areas across the country.

In the run up to the 2021 elections, the ruling NRM government seems to have rolled out a deliberate recruitment drive targeting ghetto residents and musicians who have landed Presidential appointments.

Last year, President Museveni appointed Mark Bugembe, aka Buchaman as his special envoy on ghetto affairs in an effort to galvanise his support in Kampala slums.

The President also appointed musician Catherine Kusasira as his advisor on Kampala affairs.

Mr Manton Kasigwa, a youth complained to Gen Kyanda about the alleged brutality of the military towards ghetto residents whom they reportedly misjudge for being criminals.

"We are being beaten. A soldier finds you either walking home or in your residence and you are beaten on claims that they have orders from above," Kasigwa said.

The women who attended the meeting complained that many government officials mobilise them to form groups promising government funding but the money never reaches them.

"We are struggling with loans. Banks are demanding money from us yet we were affected by COVID-19. We don't have the money to pay back the loans we accquired," Ms Ochama said.

Comfort and hope

Gen Kyanda said he had seen many people in the ghetto who are educated, students and businessmen and women who have the urge to benefit from government programmes.

"We shall forward your concerns to relevant government agencies and departments for redress," he told them.

He advised residents who are mistreated by security agencies to report their concerns to relevant authorities so that errant security officials are brought to book because their actions taint the image of security agencies.

"Let us single them out. Differentiate individuals and the system," Kyanda appealed.

He advised residents to take advantage of the various government programmes for social economic transformation and cooperate with government in maintaining security and stability of the country.

Responding to concerns of a Musician who claimed that they are being blocked by security from performing, Gen Kyanda said government will address that concern.

He, however, described music as sensitive and advised musicians not to produce music that may incite violence.