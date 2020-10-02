Gambia to Begin Int'l Training On October 5th

The Gambia senior national team is set to commence their international training camp in Portugal on 5 October 2020, according to news reaching Pointsports Desk.

The Scorpions are currently preparing for a week-long training camp with two international friendly matches against Congo Brazen Ville on September 9 and Guinea Conakry on September 13 as part of preparations for their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers away to Gabon next month.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will use the training camp to prepare his team fit enough for their doubled-legged qualifier ties with the Gabonese next month in Libreville and Banjul respectively.

Coach Saintfiet and his charges require victory against Gabon to fancy their chances of making their debut in the continent's biggest fray in 2021.

The Gambia stand a better chance of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following their excellent start to the qualifiers campaign after winning one match and drawing one.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions has bagged 4 points in their opening group D matches and will vie to win their remaining group matches to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

