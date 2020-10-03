Nigeria: Buhari Hails UK-Based Doctor Who Won SDGs Award

3 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated Dr. Funmi Adewara, a United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical doctor, on winning the World Bank Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Her Global Award 2020.

The president, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Adewara by the feat, hoisted Nigeria's flag proudly in the international arena once again.

The statement said the award came at the time the president, in his independence anniversary broadcast on October 1, applauded Nigerian professionals at home and abroad for ranking among the very best in the world.

"Dr. Adewara is one of the seven winners of the award globally, among 2,400 women, a feat that President Buhari describes as 'an attestation once again of the stuff Nigerian professionals are made of.'

"The president praises the University of Ibadan and Cambridge University trained medical doctor for her illustrious work in promoting access to healthcare for the world's population in line with SDG 3 that seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all ages.

"Dr. Adewara is Chief Executive Officer of Africa's first fully integrated telehealth startup leveraging technology in harnessing diaspora and local doctors through a secure electronic medical record and video software," the statement added.

