Nigeria: PDP Moves to Consolidate Dominance in Taraba

Jalingo — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba statehas commenced moves towards consolidating its dominance in the state.

PDP has been the dominant party in Taraba State since the return to party politics in 1999 and despite the APC onslaught in 2015 and 2019, the party has able to sustain its of the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Jalingo weekend, newly inaugurated Chairman of PDP in the state, Rev. Kefas Agbu stated that the party is poised to bring back all its members who left the party ahead of the 2019 general elections to go and contest for various positions.

Agbu, who was unanimously elected Chairman of the party at its state Congress in August, 2020 further maintained that PDP is the right party and the right place to be for all well meaning people in the country.

He further noted the party under his leadership would operate as one big family where every member would have a sense of belonging, accommodated and well catered for insisting that all those who left the party would find their way back and would be adequately accommodated.

Expressing confidence that all those who left the party to seek platforms to contest elections would return to the party"s fold, Rev Agbu, who is a retired Soldier stated that it is normal for politicians to move around when elections are around the corner.

"The PDP in the state is a united family at the moment, there no issues among us that can threaten our chances as a ruling party in the state. Those who left the party during the general election in search of positions else where will soon return. PDP is the right place to be in the state," he said.

Commending the people of Edo state for voting PDP in the last gubernatorial election saying the result is a pointer to the fact that people are now more conscious that PDP is the right party for them.

He enjoined the people of Ondo state to emulate Edo people by voting overwhelmingly for PDP just as he maintained that PDP would always win in a free, fair and peaceful election.