Nigeria: PDP Moves to Consolidate Dominance in Taraba

3 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Wole Ayodele

Jalingo — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba statehas commenced moves towards consolidating its dominance in the state.

PDP has been the dominant party in Taraba State since the return to party politics in 1999 and despite the APC onslaught in 2015 and 2019, the party has able to sustain its of the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Jalingo weekend, newly inaugurated Chairman of PDP in the state, Rev. Kefas Agbu stated that the party is poised to bring back all its members who left the party ahead of the 2019 general elections to go and contest for various positions.

Agbu, who was unanimously elected Chairman of the party at its state Congress in August, 2020 further maintained that PDP is the right party and the right place to be for all well meaning people in the country.

He further noted the party under his leadership would operate as one big family where every member would have a sense of belonging, accommodated and well catered for insisting that all those who left the party would find their way back and would be adequately accommodated.

Expressing confidence that all those who left the party to seek platforms to contest elections would return to the party"s fold, Rev Agbu, who is a retired Soldier stated that it is normal for politicians to move around when elections are around the corner.

"The PDP in the state is a united family at the moment, there no issues among us that can threaten our chances as a ruling party in the state. Those who left the party during the general election in search of positions else where will soon return. PDP is the right place to be in the state," he said.

Commending the people of Edo state for voting PDP in the last gubernatorial election saying the result is a pointer to the fact that people are now more conscious that PDP is the right party for them.

He enjoined the people of Ondo state to emulate Edo people by voting overwhelmingly for PDP just as he maintained that PDP would always win in a free, fair and peaceful election.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.