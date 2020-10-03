Nigeria: Senatorial Election - More Defections Rock APC in Bayelsa West

The gale of defections rocking the All Progressives Congress continued yesterday as more core grassroots leaders and supporters of the APC defected to the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the Bayelsa West Senatorial bye elections scheduled for October 31, 2020.

Senatorial Election: More Defections Rock APC in Bayelsa West

Hundreds of APC members from Ward 6 of Sagbama Local Government Area led by Hon. Mentor Bob abandoned the APC for the PDP during a major protest rally at the Toru Orua country home of ex-Governor Seriake Dickson.

Bob and the APC members were received by the PDP Senatorial Candidate, Dickson, a member of the party's Board òf Trustees, Chief Remi Kuku, the Senatorial Vice Chairman òf the party, Hon. Michael Magbisa, the member representing Sagbama Constituency in the State Assembly, Col. Bernard Kenebai, and other officials of the party.

The spokesman of the group of defectors, Bob, said that the APC members were embittered by the brazen violation of the agreement on the rotation of the two National Assembly positions between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas making up the district.

He said that it was a provocation for a member of the APC from Ekeremor to contest the Senatorial slot when it was the turn of Sagbama to produce the Senator.

He said that he and his group were angered by the fact that an Ekeremor person was nominated to contest the election when another Ekeremor man, Hon. Fred Agbedi, was already in the House òf Representatives.

He said that the decision of the APC to field a candidate from Ekeremor in violation of the wishes of the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor was disrespectful and indeed unacceptable. In his remarks, Dickson, said while addressing the crowd that the APC Candidate, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi would not be able to win a Ward in the forthcoming election.

He said that the elections were not about one person but the entire Ijaw nation.

He thanked Mentor and his team for returning to the PDP which he said was their original party.

The former Governor who commended the defectors for taking the right decision urged them to be courageous to await a total victory from the PDP.

Also, the people of Fatorugbene and Tamogbene Ward 7, In Ekeremor Local Government Area have declared total support for Chief Dickson during a solidarity visit. The team was led by a former Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Barr. Billy Toboye, former Special Adviser, on Domestic Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Obiriki, Hon. Pena Omuko, Hon. Julie Samuel Andy other stakeholders from the ward.

Toboye assured the former Governor of the unflinching support of the people and their votes during the election.