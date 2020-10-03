Nigeria: National Assembly Gets New Clerk

2 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Ojo Amos Olatunde has been confirmed as the substantive clerk of the National Assembly by the National Assembly Service Commission.

Mr Olatunde, until his confirmation, was the acting clerk, having been appointed by the commission in July.

He and a few others were appointed after the commission issued a query to the former clerk, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, over his failure to proceed on retirement.

The commission thereafter directed that those who had attained the age of 60 or 35 years in service should proceed on compulsory retirement.

Sani Omolori [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Page of Omolori]Mr Sani-Omolori had argued that the eighth assembly had approved his tenure extension through the amendment of the law.

In a statement on Friday, the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, said Mr Olatunde was confirmed at a meeting held on Wednesday.

"The National Assembly Service Commission at its 506th Meeting held on Wednesday 30th September, 2020, approved the confirmation of appointments of top management staff of the national assembly service with effect from 30th September, 2020," Mr Amshi said.

"The commission had on 17th and 20th July 2020, appointed Mr. Ojo and the other management staff to their different positions on acting capacity," part of the statement read.

The commission also confirmed Bala Yabani as the deputy clerk of the National Assembly; Ibrahim El-Ladan as Senate clerk; and Francis Akubueze as clerk of the House of Representatives.

Other staff confirmed are Yusuf Danbatta as secretary to the commission, Orunwase Osaze as secretary of human development, Ademola Adebanjo as secretary, legal services, and Ramatu Ahmed as secretary human resources and staff development.

