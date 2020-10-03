Kenya: Woman in Court for Theft of Sh70,000 Accidentally Sent to Her Via Mobile Money

3 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A middle-aged woman, who refused to revert Sh70,000 sent to her accidentally via mobile money transfer, has been charged with theft.

Titiya Bonaya was accused of stealing the money accidentally sent to her by Catherine Wathome on July 17, 2020.

Ms Wathome erroneously sent the cash but later contacted Bonaya, who confirmed receipt of the money, but she refused to send it back.

The complainant reported the matter to Capitol Hill police station and availed M-Pesa statement detailing the transaction.

Bonaya was apprehended by her area chief in Tana River County and handed over to police before she was taken to Nairobi.

She denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera Law Courts and was freed on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of a like sum and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 16, 2020.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.