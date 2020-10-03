Kenya: Woman in Court for Theft of Sh70,000 Accidentally Sent to Her Via Mobile Money

A middle-aged woman, who refused to revert Sh70,000 sent to her accidentally via mobile money transfer, has been charged with theft.

Titiya Bonaya was accused of stealing the money accidentally sent to her by Catherine Wathome on July 17, 2020.

Ms Wathome erroneously sent the cash but later contacted Bonaya, who confirmed receipt of the money, but she refused to send it back.

The complainant reported the matter to Capitol Hill police station and availed M-Pesa statement detailing the transaction.

Bonaya was apprehended by her area chief in Tana River County and handed over to police before she was taken to Nairobi.

She denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera Law Courts and was freed on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of a like sum and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 16, 2020.