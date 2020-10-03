Nigeria Records 126 New Coronavirus Cases

3 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The 126 new COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities, on Friday, took the total number of infections in the nation to 59,127.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.

For almost two months, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a feat that reflects a slowing of the disease in the country.

Authorities have, however, cautioned against relenting.

The latest update came about a week after the NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 510, 000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 59,000 cases, more than 50,000 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states: Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9), Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5), Kwara (5), Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Zamfara (1), Imo (1).

Lagos with the highest daily figure of 62 on Friday remains Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections and 205 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 78 deaths.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been minimal.

Zero deaths were recorded on Friday, leaving the total number of deaths from the virus at 1,112.

The NCDC had in its daily update stated that three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.