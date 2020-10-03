Kenya: Big Win for Bar Owners in Tax Row

3 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ocharo

Bar owners and entertainment joints in Mombasa County have won big after the High Court quashed a law that the devolved unit has been using to impose double taxation on businesses.

Justice Dorah Chepkwony has ruled that the Mombasa County Finance Act 2019 has been operating in complete violation of the Constitution.

The court found that the county did not gazette the Act after its enactment for it to come into effect.

"The Mombasa County Finance Act 2019 be and is hereby removed and quashed," ruled the judge.

Justice Chepkwony said where the Constitution expressly states that county legislation comes into effect after gazettement, parties are bound by it whether or not they followed the right procedures in the enactment. "I, therefore, find and hold that the Mombasa County Finance Act 2019 is operating in contravention of the Constitution," said the judge.

Finance Act

The Finance Act will, however, remain in force until its expiry date of December 31, this year.

"The various acts that were operational as listed in the application for leave to remain in force until the end of the Finance Act will be enacted. And so as to avoid any doubt as to the time, till December 31,2020," said the judge.

The court, however, found that the county conducted adequate public participation before the Act was enacted.

The Governor Hassan Joho-led administration has been using the law to collect billions of shillings annually in revenue from various levies and rates.

The petition challenging the Finance Act was filed by Mr Patrick Kabundu on behalf of bar and hotel owners and entertainment industry players in Mombasa.

They moved to court complaining that its members and Mombasa residents are faced with imminent arrest and criminal prosecution for failure to take out business operation licences based on illegally imposed fees and charges.

Unconstitutional

They wanted the Act suspended, terming it illegal and unconstitutional.

Through the law, the petitioners said, the county has imposed illegal licences, permit fees and county land rates which are punitive and oppressive.

Mr Kabundu, the petitioners' chairman, argued that due process was not followed when the Act was being put in place.

The petitioners challenged 14 ungazetted Bills relating to tax.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.