Kenya: Is Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack Coming Back?

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will leave United Kingdom for Kenya Saturday evening, the club said on Friday.

The British coach left the country for Finland on September 11 fora 10-day holiday and was expected back in the country last week.

However, he had to undergo a four-day mandatory quarantine in his homeland before starting his break, an issue that has prolonged his stay.

Gor Mahia vice chairman Francis Wasuna, whose office is now in charge of the coach, players and technical bench department, said that he has spoken to Polack over his return.

"We bought him an air ticket and we expect that he should be in the country by Sunday morning. In case his flight is delayed then it shall be because of the requirement that every traveler must have a coronavirus certificate 96 hours before the journey kicks off and not that he has abandoned his job," Wasuna told Nation Sport.

The veteran official also clarified that the club has not made any decision to hire a new coach and that will only happen if Polack informs them of his intention not resume his duties.

"We have repeatedly said that we are not in the process of hiring a new coach because Polack has informed us he is ready to see through his contract."

"We are sure he will be here so that he can continue preparing the team for the new season and Caf matches. We have not given him any ultimatum."

The 58-year-old tactician though was not available for comment over his return.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and Secretary General Sam Ochola have all confirmed that the club is not sourcing for a new coach.

Polack joined Gor Mahia a year ago as a replacement for Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay who left to sort out family issues only to resign from his home land.

He was named the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month Award for September, October and February in the coronavirus-halted season.

Gor have already signed 14 new players in readiness for the new season.

Team manager Jolawi Obondo also recently told the club portal that their financial fortunes have improved under BetSafe Sponsorship, a different situation from the past where players and technical bench went several months without pay.