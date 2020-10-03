Rwanda: Cyclists Defy Directive On Mandatory Use of Helmets

Bicycle taxi operators in Kigali say they are in a dilemma after they were given a green light to resume operations with a strict condition to wear helmets.

Locally known as 'abanyonzi', passenger bicycle riders had been banned from operating since March 21, as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After a period of six months without working, a cabinet meeting held last week resolved that bicycle taxi riders can resume operation in permitted working areas and in accordance with Covid-19 preventive measures, adding that they should adhere to other safety measures including wearing of helmets.

When The New Times paid a visit to different parts of Kigali on Tuesday, September 29, where passenger bicycles are permitted to operate, none of the riders was wearing the helmet.

Many of those who spoke to this Paper applauded the decision to give them a green light, but noted that they are still confused about the directive of mandatory wearing of helmets.

"We appreciate the government for allowing us to resume, because we were struggling to get a living as we had no occupation. Now that we are working, we will be able to feed our families again," said Eric Tuyisenge.

"As of now, we don't know the type of helmets that we have to buy, their prices, or where to find them. I think the government has to provide more information on the new directive, otherwise, we will remain in a dilemma," said another passenger motorcyclist, Charles Hategekimana.

Lack of purchasing power

According to Tito Rutagengwa who operates from Masaka Sector, Kicukiro District, given they were hit hard by the pandemic cyclist will be able to afford the helmet.

"It's been six months without working. Therefore, none of us can afford the helmets at the moment, unless our cooperatives negotiate with suppliers and we pay in instalments," he explained.

He added: "We gather that the directive is in our interest in regards to safety and we understand that, but the little money we earn and the many responsibilities we have makes it impossible to adhere to the directive in a blink of an eye."

Reports say that a pair of helmets (for the rider and the passenger) costs Rwf14,000.

On average, Rutagengwa says, a passenger motorcyclist earns Rwf1,500 per day and many of those in Kigali have families they take care of and houses they rent.

A source from the City of Kigali said that a meeting between city authorities, Traffic Police and bicycle taxi riders among other stakeholders is scheduled to discuss the challenges to the implementation of the directive.

