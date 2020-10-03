Ethiopia: 90% Materials Ready By Now to Upcoming Election

3 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it has prepared 90 percent of election materials required for the 6th round national general elections scheduled to take place in 2021.

In a media tour organized yesterday, the Board announced that more than 50 million voters are expected to participate in close to 51 thousand polling stations.

NEBE Board Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa told journalists that the necessary preparations are going well ahead as over 90 percent of the materials required for the election are already at hand.

According to Birtukan, the Board has been working to hold credible and reliable elections using modern and standard materials, unlike the previous elections, and preparations are going smoothly in this regard.

NEBE Communications Advisor, Soliana Shemelis on her part said that all necessary preparations are going well as the Board has prepared ballot boxes, voters' registration forms in five local languages and packaging materials to transport polling materials.

According to Soliana, a box containing 29 different items will be sent to each polling station. She added that a total of 644 small generators and more than 2,500 laptops and tablets would also be distributed to various constituencies.

In addition, Soliana said that 152, 700 people would be trained to conduct voters' registrations while 254, 500 others that participate in managing the vote casting process receive training.

The board announced that its preparation is to make the election credible by using modern materials that meet international standards. NEBE on its social media page announced that it has completed all purchases except voters Id card.

Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

