Uganda: Opposition Coalition Against Museveni Worst Idea - Kabuleta

3 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Alex Ashaba

One of the 2021 presidential aspirants, Mr Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta believes that forming a coalition within the opposition cannot remove President Museveni who has ruled Uganda for more than three decades.

Mr Kabuleta said in some of the previous elections, Opposition members tried to front one candidate against Mr Museveni but they failed to agree on the particular candidate.

"Forming a coalition within the presidential aspirants in opposition can't work to remove President Museveni because it is based on principles of removing President Museveni only and it fails to think of what after," Mr Kabuleta told journalists in Fort Portal City on Friday.

He said a coalition is the worst idea because all candidates have selfish interests and voters have candidates of their choice.

"My approach is that if we can have many presidential candidates from each region, it means that they will reduce President Museveni's votes. I come from Bunyoro region and I know this time President Museveni will not have votes from this region and if we have other candidates from north, central and other regions, President Museveni will not win elections 2021," he observed.

Tourism

He said there is also a need to increase budget allocation for the tourism sector and give priority to Fort Portal tourism city to develop its tourist sites.

He said Bunyoro and Tooro sub-regions have many tourist attractions but that it's unfortunate the government has not given them the funding priority for development to attract more tourists and increase earnings from the tourism sector.

"My government will focus on increasing funding to the tourism sector specifically to Fort Portal tourism city to develop all tourist sites because as a country we need to tap into these resources," Mr Kabuleta said.

According to him, the tourism sector in Uganda also needs enough marketing to other continents to ensure that tourists come to know more about Uganda's attractions.

"Other countries like Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania have few tourist attractions but they earn more from the tourism sector because of marketing yet Uganda that has many tourist attractions such as national parks, mountain gorillas, and natural forests earns less because of poor marketing," Mr Kabuleta said.

He further noted that budgeting funding for the agriculture sector in Uganda also needs to be increased because it is the source of livelihood for many Ugandans and if prioritized Ugandans can eradicate poverty.

"The current government's focus is on security but we are not at war and people who are in the agriculture sector have been neglected with little funding," Kabuleta said.

