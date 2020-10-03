Zimbabwe: Killer Soldiers Arrested As Angry Villagers Burn Down House

3 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Victoria Falls — The two soldiers who shot and killed two men in Chisuma area just outside Victoria Falls have been arrested while angry villagers allegedly torched a house belonging to a businessman who they accused of working in cahoots with security forces in terrorising members of the community.

The soldiers identified as Bernard Sibanda and Bonang Nare both stationed at 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange are expected to appear in court facing murder charges, police investigators confirmed Friday.

The shooting incident happened around 7.30 pm Wednesday at Chisuma Business Centre where Sibanda and Nare had been deployed in the area for Covid-19 lockdown operations including border control to prevent cross-border smuggling.

The two were drinking beer when they had an altercation with members of the public.

Villagers who witnessed the incident said the soldiers picked a fight with members of the public at Langton Bar and retreated to their base at Chisuma Primary School where they came back armed with service rifles before opening fire on the now deceased.

However, details emerging from the community are that several villagers have been tortured by the armed soldiers and police since the start of the lockdown restrictions.

The security service officers are also accused of sexually abusing young girls through intimidation at Chisuma Primary School where they were camped.

Fear has gripped the area because of intimidation and victimisation in the hands of the security forces.

Meanwhile, sources said some angry villagers mobilised Thursday night and proceeded to Chisuma Business Centre where they set alight a house belonging to Munyaradzi Mlauzi, a businessman who runs a grocery shop and bar.

The soldiers and police are reported to have used Mlauzi's bar as a drinking and eating spot while on duty.

Members of the public are unhappy after the authorities blamed the deceased men Morgen 'Zhuzha' Sibanda and Dumisani 'Dudu' Mpofu for attempting to disarm the two soldiers.

Sources alleged that Mlauzi has been at loggerheads with villagers on numerous occasions and enjoyed protection from the security forces.

They alleged that Mlauzi is known for smuggling goods including prohibited beer and cigarettes from Zambia through the Zambezi River, a development that fuelled tension in the community.

Mlauzi could not be reached for comment on his mobile phone which was off during the day.

"People went to the shop and openly declared that they were burning the house behind the shop. Munya was not in as he was in Victoria Falls with his family," said a source.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.