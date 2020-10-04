Nigeria: Kaduna Monarchs Whose Stools Are Vacant

Kaduna — With so much attention turned to who becomes the next emir of Zazzau since the demise of the late traditional ruler and chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Shehu Idris, on September 20, Daily Trust on Sunday reports that two other important stools in Kaduna have remained vacant since the demise of the monarchs. The composition of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs is made up of 10 first class stools, nine second class and 13 third class stools. Out of a total of 32 stools, 29 are presently occupied, leaving the stool of the Emir of Zazzau, the Agwom Adara and the Emir of Jere vacant since the demise of the occupants.

The stool of Emir of Zazzau

The stool of the Emir of Zazzau is a first class one and the largest chiefdom in Kaduna State, which extends to 11 local government areas, including Zaria; Sabon Gari; Giwa; Kudan; Makarfi; Ikara; Kubau; Soba; Igabi; Kaduna North and Kaduna South.

The stool became vacant on September 20, 2020 following the death of the 18th emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died at the age of 84, after a brief illness at the 44 Reference Hospital. Until his death, the late emir had spent 45 years on the throne. While processes are still underway to select the next emir, the emirate is now under the leadership of Wazirin Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu.

Agwom Adara

The stool of Agwom Adara in Kachia Local Government Area has a first class status. It has remained vacant since October 2018 when the Agwom Adara, Dr Raphael Maiwada Galadima was abducted and later killed by unknown gunmen.

The late Agwom Adara had spent 11 years on the throne before his death. He was enthroned as a second class chief in 2007, but his stool was upgraded to a first class status in 2010.

According to information on the website of the Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs, the chiefdom falls under Kachia and Kajuru local government areas and has 14 existing districts, two approved districts and 52 approved village units under Kachia, as well as 12 existing districts, one approved district and 30 approved village units under Kajuru.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday on the vacuum created by the death of the Agwom Adara, the president of Adara Development Association, Awemi Dio Maisamari, said that as far as the Adara Traditional Council is concerned, the next in command is the Wazirin Adara, Bawa Magaji, an engineer, who he said had been holding forth since the demise of the monarch.

Maisamari, however, expressed displeasure that the state government had directed so much attention to the selection of a new emir of Zazzau while ignoring the vacant stool of Adara chiefdom.

"The situation is that, according to the Kaduna State Government, the Adara chiefdom no longer exists. It has been balkanised and half of it has been placed under Kajuru emirate," he said.

When contacted on the matter, the Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs, through its public relations officer, who simply identified himself as Malam Ibrahim, asked for time to comment on the status of the chiefdom. But he could not do that at the time of filing this report. However, sources within the ministry told our correspondent that the chiefdom still exists and that stakeholders had met within the week to look into issues of all vacant stools in the state, including the Adara chiefdom.

Sarkin Jere

The Sarkin Jere, located in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state, is a second class stool. It has been vacant since April 1, 2020 when the monarch, Dr Sa'ad Usman, died after a brief illness.

The late emir, who died at the age of 70, had battled with seizures resulting from injuries he sustained after he was attacked by some locals within his domain in 2014. He had received treatments in London before he returned to Nigeria, where he continued to manage his health before his ultimate demise, according to family sources.

Dr Usman was married to a former minister of finance during the Obasanjo administration and a former senator representing Kaduna South, Esther Nenadi Usman.

With the stool of Sarkin Jere vacant, Wazirin Jere, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya, has been overseeing the chiefdom. Sources within Jere confirmed to our correspondent that there are three major ruling families that are eligible to vie for the stool. And contenders have indicated interest and criteria made available by the state government before the matter fizzled out.

"We are waiting for the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to give us the go- ahead for the kingmakers to commence the process," a source told Daily Trust on Sunday. However, the ministry did not comment on the Sarkin Jere stool.