Nigeria: Governor Sanwo-Olu Scores Another First With Inauguration of SDGs Week

In line with his track record of excellence and visionary leadership, the energetic and indefatigable governor of Lagos state has spearheaded the launch of the state's inaugural Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Week.

Since he assumed office in May 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has left no one in doubt of his commitment to the sustainable development of the state. Among many notable actions, he initially took was the laudable institution of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals & Investments (SDGs&I).

And he didn't stop at that. He also ensured that the office was manned by capable hands with the appointment of Mrs. Solape Hammond as Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs&I and Veteran Journalist, Public Relations juggernaut and Development Expert, Lekan Fatodu, as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs&I.

In a further demonstration of his commitment to the course of sustainable development in the state, the governor led a team of dignitaries and SDGs actors in the state to the launch of the United Nations One Basket Fund for Vulnerable Communities in Lagos State.

The Fund, wholeheartedly supported by the Lagos State Government, is part of efforts aimed at empowering people and communities to stem the negative tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event held in Marina, Lagos, the governor led the activation of the Lagos SDGs Week, which was designed to amplify the global goals and create opportunities for cross-sectoral collaborations towards achieving the said goals as the deadline for achieving those goals draws near.

By appearing in the global goals photograph frame, Governor Sanwo-Olu not only set the pace for identifying with, adopting and amplifying the goals, but he also underscored the weight of the goals and the urgency needed in pursuing them.

"The attainment of the SDGs would be the greatest achievement of my tenure. Therefore, I will deploy all resources available to the state government in pursuit of the attainment of those goals.

"Our development agenda for the state, which we codenamed THEMES (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance), aligns perfectly with the global goals and we will pursue it with everything we've got," he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs&I, Solape Hammond, said inaugurating the Lagos SDGs Week was a strong statement of intent and commitment towards bringing about greater development in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will continue to work round the clock to ensure that the people of Lagos don't get left out of developmental strides across the globe," she said.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Fatodu, said the state was focused on doubling efforts and galvanising more actions towards the attainment of the global goals.

He added that the state was bringing its culture of audacious strides and accomplishments to bear in working towards meeting the SDGs.

"This maiden SDGs Week is a clear demonstration of our acknowledgment of many dynamic and relevant ways of amplifying the significance of the SDGs and, more importantly, a strategic way of identifying and attracting passionate drivers of the SDGs in Lagos State to join hands towards achieving the goals," he said.

Dignitaries at the event include the Senior Special Assistant on SDGs to President Muhammadu Buhari, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Resident Representative of UNDP, EU Ambassador, who joined virtually and some members of the state exco.

The inaugural Lagos SDGs Week is supported by Procter & Gamble, Post Assurance Brokers, accomplished entrepreneur and global SDGs advocate, Tonye Cole; CEO, Post Assurance Brokers, Lekan Ajisafe; Human Resources expert, Mary Dinah and businessman, Akogun Lanre Alfred, amongst others.