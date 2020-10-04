Nigeria: Police Give Reasons Robbers Raided Ekiti Bank Unchallenged

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti Police Command yesterday explained that the robbers that invaded a branch of Wema Bank in Iyin Ekiti on Friday were able to break into the bank because they outnumbered the police officers on guard.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo made the disclosure in a statement saying the robbers numbering 10 overpowered his police officers stationed at the branch during the operation.

The robber besieged the bank around 3.50 p.m., raided the bank for over half an hour and carted away an undisclosed amount of money during the operation.

Although the robbers shot repeatedly to scare the people, nobody was killed during the operation.

But in a statement by the spokesman of the command, Mr. Sunday Abutu the police chief said the robbers overpowered the police officers due to their number, which he said, accounted for the success of the operation.

The statement read in part: "On October 2 at about 03:55 p.m., armed robbers numbering 10 with one Volks Wagen Golf with Registration Number: GED906AA, Acura MDX Jeep with Registration Number: LSR327CD and Toyota Camry Car with Registration Number: GED106 ER stormed the branch of a second generation bank in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, overpowered the mobile policemen posted to the bank due to their large number and robbed the bank."

However, the statement said there "was no casualty. A swift reinforcement from the police to the scene made the robbers retreat with the three vehicles.

"The police operatives gave the armed robbers a hot pursuit; exchanged fire with them during which they abandoned the three vehicles and took to their heels into the forest.

"The operatives of the police command, which comprise the PMF, Special Anti Robbery Squad, Safer Highway as well as the local vigilantes led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) are currently combing the bushes for the possible arrest of the suspects," the statement explained.

The statement enjoined the citizens not to be apprehensive as serious effort is on going to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

It, also, implored all the good people of Ekiti State to be vigilant and report to the nearest police station any suspicious movement or suspected person or group of persons they see in their communities.

The statement said the three vehicles were recovered with some Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs), some raps of Indian hemp, alcoholic drinks and two handsets.