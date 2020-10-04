Ethiopia: Transitional and Traditional Justice

Introduction: Human rights activists and others wanted to address systematic abuses committed by former regimes. Former leaders, particularly those of the developing countries committed crimes against humanity just to stay in power. Their prime targets were opposition leaders who tried to establish democratic processes in their respective countries. A system of democracy was inimical to those in power as it would lead to the end of their regime. They conduct pseudo-elections that would bring them back to the seat of power. The legislative, the judiciary and the executive branches of government remain intact, only serving the latter one. Executive power is untouchable.

Political transformations have been underway to achieve transition to democracy. People began calling this new multidisciplinary field "transitional justice." Initiatives have been taken to form a basis for transitional justice efforts. Many societies have developed creative approaches to control abuses. This helped to gain both strength and diversity over the years. Governments have adopted the basic approaches to transitional justice. They include the following initiatives such as criminal prosecution; truth commissions; preparation programs; reparations programs; gender justice; security system reform; and memorialization efforts.

Transitional justice is a response to systematic or widespread violations of human rights. It seeks recognition for victims and promotion of possibilities for peace, reconciliation and democracy. Transitional justice is not a special form of justice but justice adapted to societies transforming themselves after a period of pervasive human rights abuse. In some cases, these transformations happen suddenly; in others, they may take place over many decades.

Transitional justice practitioners have also engaged with local, or "traditional," justice measures. In some countries, communities may wish to use traditional rituals to foster reconciliation of warring parties or to reintegrate ex-combatants. In such cases, the role of transitional justice is to ensure that a holistic approach is taken. This may include the ritual but does not exclude the possibility of using other transitional justice measures. Ultimately, there is no single formula for dealing with a past marked by large-scale human rights abuse. All transitional justice approaches are based on a "fundamental belief" in universal human rights. But in the end, each society should choose its own path.

The International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) assists countries pursuing accountability for past mass atrocity or human rights abuse. ICTJ works in societies emerging from repressive rule or armed conflict, as well as in established democracies where historical injustices or systemic abuses remain unresolved.

Approaches to transitional justice: There are several approaches to transitional justice and these are presented here. The first is criminal prosecutions, which are judicial investigations of those responsible for human rights violations. Prosecutors frequently emphasize investigations of the "big fish". These are suspects considered most responsible for massive or systematic crimes. The second is truth commissions which are responsible for inquiry and have the primary purposes of investigating and reporting on key periods of recent abuse. They are often "official state bodies" that make recommendations to remedy such abuse and to prevent its recurrence.

The third is program of reparations for victims. These are state-sponsored initiatives that help repair the material and moral damages of past abuse. They typically distribute a mix of "material and symbolic" benefits to victims, benefits that may include financial compensation and official apologies. The fourth refers to gender justice, which "challenge impunity" for sexual and gender-based violence and ensure women's equal access to redress human rights violations.

The fifth is the reform of the security system. This is concerned with the "transformation" of the military, police, judiciary, and related state institutions from "instruments" of repression and corruption into instruments of public service and integrity. The sixth approach is memorialization effort which includes museums and memorials that preserve public memory of victims and raise moral consciousness about past abuse, in order to build a bulwark against its recurrence.

A holistic approach to violation of rights: Dealing with widespread human rights violations raises large practical difficulties. A country's "political balance" may be delicate, and a government may be unwilling to pursue wide-ranging initiatives, or it may be unable to do so without putting its own stability at risk. The many problems that flow from past abuses are often too complex to be solved by any one action. Judicial measures, including trials, are "unlikely to suffice." If there are a huge number of victims and perpetrators, it may be difficult to deal with them fairly through the courts, especially in cases where those courts are "weak and corrupt." Even if courts were adequate to the task of prosecuting everyone who might deserve it, in order to reconstruct a damaged social fabric, other initiatives would be required.

After two decades of practice, experience suggests that to be effective transitional justice should include several measures that complement one another. For "no single measure" is as effective on its own as when combined with the others. Without any "truth-telling or reparation" efforts, for example, punishing a small number of perpetrators can be viewed as a form of political revenge. Truth-telling, in "isolation" from efforts to punish abusers and to make institutional reforms, can be viewed as nothing more than words.

Reparations that are not linked to prosecutions or truth-telling may be perceived as "blood money". This is an attempt to buy the silence or acquiescence of victims. Similarly, reforming institutions without any attempt to satisfy victims' legitimate expectations of justice, truth and reparation is not only ineffective from the standpoint of accountability, but unlikely to succeed in its own terms. Just as important, transitional justice should be designed to strengthen democracy and peace, which are the key goals for societies picking up the pieces after periods of mass abuse.

These goals are more likely to be reached with active consultation of and participation by victims' groups and the public. A society's choices are more likely to be effective if they also are based on a serious examination of "other societies' experiences" as they emerged from a period of abuse. This reduces the likelihood of repeating avoidable errors, which transitional societies can rarely afford to make. Finally, a holistic approach implies taking into account the full range of factors that may have contributed to abuse.

A gender justice approach should be a central element, exploring how women and men experience conflict and human rights violations differently. The pursuit of gender justice includes prosecutions for gender-based violence; reparations delivery to diverse groups of women and their families; memorials recognizing women's experiences; and institutional reform that serves human security needs and promotes women's access to justice.

Transitional justice in international law: As transitional justice has expanded and diversified, it has gained an important foundation in international law. Part of the legal basis for transitional justice is the decision by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights that all states have four fundamental obligations in the area of human rights. These are:

a) To take reasonable steps to "prevent" human rights violations;

b) To conduct a "serious investigation" of violations when they occur;

c) To impose suitable "sanctions" on those responsible for the violations; and

d) To ensure "reparations for the victims" of the violations.

These principles have been affirmed explicitly in later decisions by the court and "endorsed" in decisions by the European Court of Human Rights and UN Human Rights Committee. The creation of the International Criminal Court was also significant, as the court's statute enshrines state obligations of vital importance to the fight "against impunity" and respect for victims' rights. New practical challenges have forced the transitional justice to innovate, as settings have shifted from countries where authoritarianism ended to societies where the key issue is shoring up peace. "Ethnic" cleansing and displacement, the reintegration of ex-combatants, reconciliation among communities and the role of justice in peace building have become important new issues.

Inference: Assisting societies devastated by conflict or emerging from repressive rule to re-establish the rule of law is a hard task. These societies have to come to terms with large-scale human rights violations. They are marked by broken institutions, exhausted resources and diminished security. These societies are severely distressed with a divided population that presents a daunting challenge. Over the years, the international community has acquired significant experience in developing the rule of law and pursuing transitional justice in countries "emerging from conflict" or repressive rule.

