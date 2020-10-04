Nigeria: WTO - Okonjo-Iweala Knows Fate Tuesday

4 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Taiwo Adeniyi

A former Nigeria's minister of finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, will on Tuesday know her fate in a bid to be the 7th director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She scaled the first phase of the selection process, being among the five candidates that were chosen from the eight candidates nominated by their respective governments in July.

"My vision is of a WTO with purpose, where members coalesce around the capacity of trade to help foster economic growth and sustainable development," she said in a statement to the Council.

Two candidates shall be selected on Tuesday, from which the director-general would be named.

The General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand, in a statement on the institution's website, informed members on May 20, 2020 that the appointment process for the next director-general would formally commence on June 8, with nominations accepted from that date until July 8.

"The second phase of consultations will begin on September 24 and run until October 6. During this time, members will be asked in the confidential consultations to express two preferences to the facilitators, with an eye to bringing the number of candidates from five to two.

Following this process, Walker will call another Heads of Delegations meeting, at which the results will be announced to the WTO membership. The timetable for the third and final round of consultations will be announced at that time," the statement read.

