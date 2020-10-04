Ethiopia: Reopening 'Land of Origins'

Apart from the preparations and the actual celebration of the Irreechaa cultural festival, the most pressing local affair that has been frequently heard in the news headlines last week was the reopening of the country to international tourists as well as the reopening of schools. Besides, we have also heard contrasting tragic news in this month of celebration about the passing of a legend that was without a doubt one of the most towering personalities of modern Ethiopia.

The controversial academic, pubic intellectual, prolific author was the iconic champion of human rights and fierce critic of the three regimes he outlived. Probably the enduring legacy of Prof. Mesfin would be: he set the bar for the academic by expressing his opinion without fear or favor, and standing his ground in the face of injustice and prosecution, without ever considering fleeing to overseas in search safe haven and luxury.

Coming back to our topic, it was during last Sunday that the World Tourism Day was celebrated in Jigjiga, the capital of the Somali Region, in the presence of a constellation of heads of regional states and the Minister of Culture and Tourism as well as other senior government authorities both at federal and regional levels.

FBC has reported on the event saying: "the 33rd [World Tourism Day] under the theme "Tourism and Rural Development" was commemorated with various events in attendance of chief administrators of regional states and other high ranking government officials. Cultural costumes exhibitions and works of arts representing nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia have been staged on the occasion."

ENA has quoted the chief of Somali Regional State as saying: developing tourism destinations, maintaining peace and stability are vital in boosting the tourism industry is one of the sectors that Ethiopia identified as a vehicle whereby it raises itself to a tower of prosperity in the coming ten years. The news agency stated that the 2020 edition of World Tourism Day was celebrated emphasizing the unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.

Last week, tourism officials have told ENA that Ethiopia was set to be re-opened for Tourism as of this month, October. The officials indicated that there will be preventive guidelines and protocols in place to be implemented by all actors involved in the tourism business. Use of face-masks and sanitizer, safe spacing in transport, and getting people to practice physical distancing as well as disinfection of tourist sites are among the issues addressed in the protocol. The reopening process is reportedly based on the government's recovery plans, strategies, and actions being implemented by all stakeholders to bring revitalize the tourism industry decimated by the global pandemic.

"For a start, we anticipate fewer visitors, so tourist sites will be far emptier. This means it is now the best time to book a special trip where one can enjoy calm and relaxed situations, and early bird offers and incentives," commented a tour operator.

The successful implementation of the COVID-19 prevention protocols that are to be applied from the airport up to the tourist sites requires the commitment of all involved in the tourism activity and the tourist itself. The officials have indicated that the preventive actions being undertaken has provided an opportunity to address the health and sanitation issues that used to be detected in the tourism sites and accommodation facilities.

As the nation reopens its doors to tourists in the New Year, it has conducted various renovation works on the existing tourist sites, and it has also come up with additional new and irresistible tourist sites which are easily accessible and convenient to several thousands of transit international passengers passing through the capital city.

Some of these new tourist destinations that showcase the nation's immense historical, cultural, and natural tourism potentials are the Unity Park, Sheger Park, and Entoto Park. "These new parks are unique in that they offer varieties ranging from a sports game, sight-seeing, accommodation, to natural, historical, cultural and traditional attractions," says a local tour and travel operator. It was also reported that the government in tandem with development partners was taking bold and effective initiatives to develop new tourist attraction sites, holiday destinations that can cater to a large number of tourists, in various regions to advance the tourism sector.

It is worth recalling that five years ago in 2015, the European Council on Tourism and Trade has crowned Ethiopia with the title of The Best Tourism Destination for 2015. Moreover, last June, Forbes, the internationally acclaimed American business magazine, has placed Ethiopia among the seven major prospective countries that will be tourist destinations in the post-COVID-19 world. There more than a dozen facts that make it logical to put Ethiopia on the top of your list of potential tourist spots and tourism investment destinations.

Last week, a Sudanese business delegation on a ten-day mission to explore investment opportunities in' the land of Origins' had been visiting selected potential tourist destinations. ENA has quoted the head of the delegation as saying Ethiopia's enormous potential in the tourism sector has inspired most members of the business delegation to invest in international standard resorts hotels and other sectors.