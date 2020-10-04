Nigeria: Yobe, UN Deliberate On How to Resettle Terrorism Victims

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon to discuss means of evolving sustainable resettlement and rehabilitation programmes in the state.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, cantered on areas of cooperation and intervention to speed up rehabilitation of communities that were affected by insurgency.

Buni said the state government was committed to supporting the communities to regain their means of livelihood and to improve economic development of the state generally.

He said fighting poverty was very important to finding a lasting peace and solution to insecurity, expressing his readiness to partner with organisations that are committed to the plight of the people.

He said: "As a government we have to be proactive always in finding solutions to possible threats to peace and that is why it is necessary to partner such organisations to work together to achieve our targets."

Also speaking on the programme, Kallon commended Yobe state government for its interest in collaborating with other agencies to collectively work for the people.

He said the organisation is most committed to finding a lasting peace and to support the people of the Northeast and Nigeria in general.