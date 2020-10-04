South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 679 716 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 679 716.
Province
Total cases for 03 October 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
89693
13,2
Free State
48088
7,1
Gauteng
220696
32,5
KwaZulu-Natal
119489
17,6
Limpopo
15726
2,3
Mpumalanga
27525
4,0
North West
29834
4,4
Northern Cape
17412
2,6
Western Cape
111253
16,4
Unknown
0,0
Total
679716
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513 with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 414 276
57%
12 696
58%
PUBLIC
1 837 237
43%
9 108
42%
Total
4 251 513
21 804
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 29 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape, and 8 from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 938.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3128
85301
1264
Free State
1059
33638
13391
Gauteng
4262
196938
19496
KwaZulu-Natal
2743
110889
5857
Limpopo
391
14592
743
Mpumalanga
561
26273
691
North West
370
26592
2872
Northern Cape
221
14562
2629
Western Cape
4203
103978
3072
National
16938
612763
50015