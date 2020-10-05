Nigeria: Covid - 19 - Despite Strict Procedures, Over 27,000 Passengers Arrived Nigeria, Says PTF

4 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has revealed that over 27,000 passengers arrived Nigeria during the Covid-19 pandemic despite the strict procedures when the Lagos and Abuja Airports were opened.

Aliyu stated this during a town hall webinar meeting on Saturday organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and coordinated by its Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

He said: "Of the 27,000 passengers, 18,000 of them came in through Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while the remaining 9,000 came in through Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

"The Task Force came up with what people considered as stringent procedures because it was imperative to limit the importation of Covid-19 to Nigeria, prevent transmission during the flight and reduce the quarantine period."

A statement issued Sunday by NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, added that Aliyu told Nigerians in Diaspora who participated at the Webinar that public laboratories are not allowed to conduct free testing as the federal government cannot afford it and it is not sustainable.

"It is not something that government can afford. We will run out of test kits," he said.

Speaking on the high cost of having the test, the National Coordinator said the government is trying to push the cost of PCR down for private laboratories who will in turn work within the travel sector line.

He said that children below the age of 10 years do not need to do test and "if they have been subjected to payment, then they will be refunded".

On the testing process for international travellers staying outside Lagos or Abuja, Aliyu said: "If there is no private laboratory in your state of final destination, the laboratory you have chosen for your test during registration will make arrangements to have your sample taken at a designated laboratory.

"The PTF and NCDC are urgently working with all states to create a mechanism for private testing. We've already approached six or seven states that have private labs in their states."

He disclosed that a list of accredited private laboratories, especially if one is travelling out of the country, is on the NCDC microsite covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/privatelabs.

Earlier, Dabiri-Erewa said the Commission had to organise the webinar town hall meeting owing to complaints and frustration encountered by some Nigerians in diaspora, to enlighten and disseminate useful information.

She, however, appealed to all travellers to be patient with the PTF COVID-19 immigration policy, saying everything will be done to ease the difficulty being encountered by those coming into the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.