Nigeria: #EndSARS - 'Angry' Osinbajo Talks Tough, Vows Punishment for Culpable Police Officers

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed 'anger' at the activities of police officers who harass, assault and sometimes kill innocent Nigerians.

Mr Osinbajo stated this Sunday when questioned by journalists in Abuja, according to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement.

"I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force," Mr Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

Mr Osinbajo's reaction was announced hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, banned some police units from operating on the roads following public outcry of their activities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerians lamented the activities of the police unit, FSARS, using the #EndSARS code on social media.

Many young Nigerians recounted their sad experiences in the hands of the police unit.

In his statement Sunday, Mr Osinbajo wowed that culpable police officers will be punished and prosecuted.

More details later...