Kenya: IG Mutyambai Orders Probe After 2 Killed in Murang'a Violence During Ruto Visit

4 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered investigations following chaos in Kenol, Muranga where two people were killed and scores injured.

The police chief said he had directed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the incident.

He confirmed that two people were killed in the chaos that erupted on Sunday morning when youths allied to Ruto clashed with others opposed to his visit in the region.

"A conflict ensued in Murang'a County where two persons lost their lives," Mutyambai said, and warned "politicians to to desist from engaging in inciteful utterances and acts."

Ruto condemned the violence which according to legislators who accompanied him was planned by their counterparts from the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.

"The violence was brought here by the people who does not want to see us change the lives of Kenyans," the Deputy President told a roadside rally on his way to Nairobi.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome, accused police of ignoring her calls to report the alleged plot to disrupt Sunday's meeting.

"I had called police to alert them of the plans to disrupt Deputy President's meeting, but no one picked my calls," she said.

Ruto was accompanied by several MPs who also accused security forces of failing to stop the violence.

"Instead of stopping those planning to disrupt the meeting, they came to hurl teargas to congregants right inside the church," Wahome claimed.

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara and her counterpart Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro called for "political maturity" as the country draws closer to the 2022 General Election.

"I cried a tear of bitterness because of where we've reached as a country. How do you teargas people while in the church?" Wahome said.

The meeting, coming just two days after a statement by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju that a resolution had been passed to evict Ruto as the party's deputy leader, was no doubt expected to be the venue of high-octane politics.

It was also expected to be a defining moment for Ruto's support base in Central Kenya, where he has been accused of wrestling it from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month, similar chaos was witnessed in Kisii on a day Ruto was set to hold a meeting with the youth, to popularize his hustler movement which critics see as early campaigns having fallen out with Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022 when his second and final term ends.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.