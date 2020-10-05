Kenya: Balala Says Kenya Will Invest in Athletics As a Tourist Attraction

4 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says the government will invest on the global recognition brought by Kenyan athletes.

Balala made the commitment during a visit to the North Rift Economic Block (NOREB) region counties of Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet where he toured training facilities and attractions.

Balala acknowledged that apart from the Big 5 which are Kenya's prime tourist attractions, the destination image is globally recognized for the athlete's prowess.

"Our athletes make a big name for us overseas whenever they win, especially marathons. That is why we shall put a team to document all athletes in Kenya since independence to honour them. We will use these athletes to promote tourism in the country," he said.

The CS also added that the ministry is planning to identify, develop and market the North Rift Economic Bloc that is made up of 8 counties christened NOREB (Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Baringo, and Samburu), as a tourism hub.

In order to achieve this, Balala said that each county needs to identify 2 prime products to conceptualize and market, as a basis of promoting the NOREB region as a circuit.

Principle Secretary for Tourism Sabina Kwekwe noted that "it is our duty and privilege to turn potential to wealth and enriching the livelihoods of the people residing in the NOREB region."

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said the region has potential for sports tourism, cultural tourism, and agro-tourism, and that he is looking forward to the partnership between the Ministry of Tourism and NOREB to open up the region.

At the Global Sports Centre, Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where Eliud Kipchoge trains the CS promised to engage with the Ministry of Environment to improve the training forest road in Kaptagat.

To improve the facility that is used by Kipchoge and many other athletes, Balala also committed to channel resources to raise it to international standards.

