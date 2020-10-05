Nigeria Chargé d'Affaires in Japan Expresses Optimism for Improved Relations

The Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria in Japan, Tope Elias-Fatile, has congratulated Nigeria for its 60th independence and 60 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nigeria.

The envoy who gave the double congratulations in his message to mark Nigeria's 60th Independence Anniversary in Abuja yesterday, was optimistic about improved relations between the two countries.

He decried that the nation is celebrating the anniversaries at a challenging period globally, occasioned by the devastating effects of Coronavirus pandemic with adverse impact on economic and other activities across nations.

According to him, "On behalf of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate Nigerians in Japan on the 60th Independence Anniversary of our beloved country.

"This year also marks the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Japan."

The envoy said that in spite of the current challenges, Nigeria and Japan still enjoyed improvements in trade and economic relations, pointing out that the number of Japanese companies in Nigeria grew from 32 in 2017 to 43 in 2020.

He said that the Japanese companies were engaged in different sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, agriculture, machinery, automobile, manufacturing, engineering, electronics, infrastructure, food and seasoning.

"Although we have not been able to build substantially on the gains we garnered in 2019, the Embassy is undeterred. We believe that Nigeria and Japan will overcome COVID-19 and come out of this challenging period stronger.

"Therefore, we look forward with great optimism to actualise the initiatives we have in the pipeline and consolidate on the achievements we recorded in 2019/2020.

"As soon as the situation begins to normalise, we shall take steps to pursue Nigerian-Japan relations with vigour and resolute determination, through robust engagements in economic and trade activities.

"We shall continue to bolster the networks of trade and economic activities between relevant actors and stakeholders from both countries," Elias-Fatile added.