Africa: France's Macron Calls for 'Fairer' Financing Rules for African Economies

Rémi Jouan/Wikimedia Commons
Emmanuel Macron (file photo).
3 October 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Christina Okello With RFI

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a summit in May to review the way Western countries fund African economies, saying that investments were often high-risk, making African nations more inclined to turn to China than the West.

"Why is it that for several years, a country like Kenya has turned a lot to China?" Macron said Thursday during a tech conference by French investment bank Bpifrance in Paris.

"It's because China provided funding and turnkey solutions, along with ultra-competitive investments, which did not respect the rules of the OECD," he said.

The French president has called for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development rules -- which have often made African countries take unnecessary risks -- to be changed.

At the Paris business conference, attended by visiting guest Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Macron pledged to hold a summit next May to "redefine together the rules of African financing", in order to play by a set of conditions which are bearable for the African continent.

Africa champion

The planned summit is in line with calls by the French government to ease African debt to enable countries to fight against the coronavirus.

It also gives France another occasion to portray itself as a champion of the continent's interests.

"If we don't succeed in helping Africa develop, we, Europeans, will pay the price and will only continue to speak of Africa in terms of the migration suffered by a youth whom we failed to offer opportunities on their own continent," Macron said, all the while insisting that Africa has "extraordinary development potential".

Under the current French leader, Paris has increasingly expanded its footprint beyond the North and West African markets, where it has been active since the colonial era, towards East Africa.

Kenyatta's presence in Paris -- his first overseas trip since the Covid-19 pandemic -- provided further evidence of France's growing role in Kenya.

Signing deals

Uhuru Kenyatta, who exhorted French entrepreneurs to "seize the opportunities which exist" in Kenya and in Africa, signed three major infrastructure projects with French companies.

Infrastructure giant Vinci Concessions made its first foray into the continent with a 1.3 billion euros public private partnership (PPP) to build and operate a 175 km highway from Nairobi to Mau, one of the largest PPP projects in the region.

Other agreements included the development of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and a commuter railway line to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Along with foreign direct investment, Kenyatta is hoping to boost Kenya's exports of mainly fruit and vegetables to Europe's second-largest market.

Over 100 French companies are operating in the East African nation in sectors including hospitality, energy, luxury goods and retail.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.