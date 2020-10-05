Rwanda: Kimenyi Named New SC Kiyovu Skipper

Rwanda international and former Rayon Sports goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi has been named as SC Kiyovu captain for the 2020/21 season.

The 27-year-old, who was appointed to the captaincy during the club's retreat at Lake Muhazi over the weekend, replaces Ally Serumogo who has been demoted to the vice-captain role.

Kimenyi joined SC Kiyovu on a two-year deal worth Rwf16 million in May - a record fee for a goalkeeper in domestic football.

"I am happy to be in this position to lead my teammates and I hope that we will work together to achieve success in the coming season," said Kimenyi, noting that he hoped "with support from management and coaches, we will achieve our goals."

Star goalie Kimenyi, and head coach Olivier Karekezi, have a daunting job ahead as they look to lead the Green Baggies to their first league title since 1993.

Prior to his move to Rayon at the start of last season, Kimenyi featured for local giants APR for five years where he inspired the army side to three league titles and the 2017 Peace Cup glory.

International football

Since 2011, Kimenyi has featured for national teams at all age brackets; starting from the U-17, U-20 and the senior national team Amavubi. His maiden cap for the senior national team came in June 2016, in the qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament.

He was part of the Amavubi squad - under German tactician Antoine Hey - that got eliminated from the group stage at the 5th CHAN finals, in 2018, in Morocco.