Sudan: Al-Kemain - Signing of Peace Agreement Will Put an End to Suffering and Wars

3 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Wali(governor) of Gezaira State , Abdalla Idris Al-Kenain affirmed that signing of peace deal in Juba this Saturday would put an end to suffering of the Sudanese people at refugee and displaced camps and would open new page ending ways that syphoned the country's resources took lives m stalled development and growth and progress which lagged the country.

In a statement toc SUNA, the Wali of Gezaira State that reaching peace agreement would open wide door for development and progress and prosperity and would make a quality shift in completion of period of transition and the glorious December Revolution.

He called for concerted efforts and join work via heightening the interest os the country to overco challenges facing the peace building in the country, expressing appreciation to State of South Sudan and the pPecae Mediation Team for its wise leading of the talks which last for over a year , urging the other sarmed struggle movements to joint the peace process.

