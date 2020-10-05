Sudan: Government and Revolutionary Front Sign Peace Agreement in Juba

3 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Sudanese transitional government and the Revolutionary Front coalition Saturday signed the final comprehensive peace agreement in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, amid an international, African, foreign and local presence after negotiations that lasted for one year.

The Revolutionary Front coalition includes armed forces of Darfur, which are the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Menni Arku Minnawi, the Justice and Equality Movement led by Jibril Ibrahim, and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council led by Al-Hadi Idris Yahia, who currently heads the Revolutionary Front.

The coalition also includes the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM - N) - led by Malik Aggar, which has negotiated for the Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions, besides the Nubian Kush Movement, which negotiated on behalf of North Sudan.

There are groups within the Revolutionary Front representing East, central and North Sudan, and they all signed in the name of these tracks.

